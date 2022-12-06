Overview of Dr. Robert Wang, MD

Dr. Robert Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Wang works at Texas Retina Associates in Sherman, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.