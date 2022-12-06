Dr. Robert Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Wang, MD
Dr. Robert Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
1
Texas Retina Associates715 E Taylor St Ste 100, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 893-8443
2
Texas Retina Associates - Dallas Main9600 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 692-6941Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
3
Texas Retina Associates - Dallas North10740 N Central Expy Ste 170, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-2300Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
4
Texas Retina Associates - Plano1708 Coit Rd Ste 215, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-9222Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang has saved my eyesight two times in the last 15+ years. I have had a detached Retina in both eyes at different times. I believe it was two years after he saved one eye that I was having vision problems with flashes and floaters. Dr. Wang's wonderful staff got me in for a visit immediately that morning I called. I went to his office on Coit Rd. in Plano and he examined my eye and ask me if I could drive to his office at Walnut Hill & 75 and meet him there in 20 minutes. Of course I said yes and he literally cancelled his appointments at his Coit Rd. office and did immediate laser repair on my eye at the Retina Center. He saved my vision again. Dr. Wang is a "Class Act" person and a very good A+++ Doctor. He always takes a few minutes to talk to you and ask how you are doing. He asks about any medical problems and how your health is. Dr. Wang impressed me the very first time I met him.
About Dr. Robert Wang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1568447175
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary|Usc University Hospital
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.