Dr. Robert Wang, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Wang, MD

Dr. Robert Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Wang works at Texas Retina Associates in Sherman, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Retina Associates
    715 E Taylor St Ste 100, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 893-8443
  2. 2
    Texas Retina Associates - Dallas Main
    9600 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 692-6941
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    Texas Retina Associates - Dallas North
    10740 N Central Expy Ste 170, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-2300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  4. 4
    Texas Retina Associates - Plano
    1708 Coit Rd Ste 215, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 596-9222
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568447175
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary|Usc University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Ohio State University Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

