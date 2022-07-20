Overview of Dr. Robert Wayment, MD

Dr. Robert Wayment, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Wayment works at Ogden Clinic in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Epididymitis, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.