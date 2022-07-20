See All Urologists in Ogden, UT
Dr. Robert Wayment, MD

Urology
4.5 (58)
Map Pin Small Ogden, UT
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Wayment, MD

Dr. Robert Wayment, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.

Dr. Wayment works at Ogden Clinic in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Epididymitis, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wayment's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ogden Clinic - South - Urology
    4700 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 317-6957
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mt. Ogden Surgery Center
    4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 317-6958
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epididymitis
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Epididymitis
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epididymitis
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Urinary Stones
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Cystometry
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Kidney Stones
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Bedwetting
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Repair Surgery
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Complex Penile Surgery
Cystectomy
Erectile Dysfunction
Excision of Testicular Lesion
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Incontinence
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Removal
Kidney Surgery
Laparoscopic Kidney Surgery
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Male Infertility
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Stones
Prostatic Abscess
Sexual Dysfunction
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Disorders
Testicular Cancer
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urinary Disorders
Urological Surgery
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Priority Health
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Doctor Wayment has been thorough, caring and is a goid doctor.
    Sapocock — Jul 20, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Wayment, MD

    • Urology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1295957280
    Education & Certifications

    • St John's Hospital / Memorial Medical Center|St. John's Hospital/Memorial Medical Center
    • St John's Hospital / Memorial Medican Center|St. John's Hospital
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Wayment, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wayment is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wayment has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wayment has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wayment has seen patients for Epididymitis, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wayment on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Wayment. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wayment.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wayment, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wayment appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

