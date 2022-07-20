Dr. Robert Wayment, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wayment is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Wayment, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Wayment, MD
Dr. Robert Wayment, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Wayment works at
Dr. Wayment's Office Locations
-
1
Ogden Clinic - South - Urology4700 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-6957Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-6958Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Priority Health
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wayment?
Doctor Wayment has been thorough, caring and is a goid doctor.
About Dr. Robert Wayment, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295957280
Education & Certifications
- St John's Hospital / Memorial Medical Center|St. John's Hospital/Memorial Medical Center
- St John's Hospital / Memorial Medican Center|St. John's Hospital
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University Of Utah School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wayment has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wayment accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wayment has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wayment works at
Dr. Wayment has seen patients for Epididymitis, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wayment on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wayment speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Wayment. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wayment.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wayment, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wayment appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.