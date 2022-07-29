Dr. Robert A Williamson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert A Williamson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Williamson's Office Locations
Dell Children's Medical Group1301 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 324-2720
Houston Office1977 Butler Blvd Ste E5100, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For several years, I experienced a severe throbbing in my ear. I went to several ear specialists, none of whom were able to relieve me of my symptoms. I later discovered that a tumor in my ear was the cause of the problem. My condition affected my sleep, mood and overall well-being. I finally ended up with Dr. Williamson. I could immediately tell that this was the surgeon who could end my nightmare. I was right. Dr. Williamson removed the tumor and I am finally rid of the noise that invaded my ear for so long. Dr. Williamson continues to monitor my recovery, which he has done regularly over the last couple of months. I am very happy to have found such a skilled surgeon.
- Neurotology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013929017
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University Of California Los Angeles
- UCLA School of Medicine
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williamson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williamson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williamson speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.