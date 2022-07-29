See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Cedar Park, TX
Dr. Robert A Williamson, MD

Neurotology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert A Williamson, MD

Dr. Robert A Williamson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Neurotology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Williamson works at Austin Pediatric Surgery - Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williamson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dell Children's Medical Group
    1301 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-2720
  2. 2
    Houston Office
    1977 Butler Blvd Ste E5100, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Earwax Buildup

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Aural Atresia - Multiple Congenital Anomalies - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Disease and Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skull Base Disorders Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Temporal Bone Disorder Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vestibular Disorders Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 29, 2022
    For several years, I experienced a severe throbbing in my ear. I went to several ear specialists, none of whom were able to relieve me of my symptoms. I later discovered that a tumor in my ear was the cause of the problem. My condition affected my sleep, mood and overall well-being. I finally ended up with Dr. Williamson. I could immediately tell that this was the surgeon who could end my nightmare. I was right. Dr. Williamson removed the tumor and I am finally rid of the noise that invaded my ear for so long. Dr. Williamson continues to monitor my recovery, which he has done regularly over the last couple of months. I am very happy to have found such a skilled surgeon.
    Jack Dabbah — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Robert A Williamson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013929017
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Internship
    • UCLA School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

