Dr. Roberta Palestine, MD

Dermatology
1.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roberta Palestine, MD is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Palestine works at THE DERMATOLOGY CENTER in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Dermatology Center
    6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 201, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-8300
    Dermatology Center PA
    19735 Germantown Rd Ste 210, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Skin Discoloration
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 19, 2016
    She is very thorough in her full body examination. She was quick to point out a discrepancy and removed it that day. Her Med Spa also provides other services that I like and her staff is very courteous.
    Sergio in Washington, DC — May 19, 2016
    About Dr. Roberta Palestine, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841285582
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberta Palestine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palestine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palestine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palestine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Palestine. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palestine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palestine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palestine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

