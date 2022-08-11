See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Harrison, NY
Dr. Roberto Calderon, MD

Internal Medicine
2.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roberto Calderon, MD

Dr. Roberto Calderon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Calderon works at 1st Advantage Dental in West Harrison, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY, New Rochelle, NY and Purchase, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Calderon's Office Locations

    1st Advantage Dental
    1st Advantage Dental
210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604
(914) 722-2600
    Livica Physical Therapy PC
    Livica Physical Therapy PC
2510 Westchester Ave Ste 106, Bronx, NY 10461
(718) 518-1276
    Westchester
    Westchester
171 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801
(914) 607-5820
    Westchester Medical Groupthe
    Westchester Medical Groupthe
3030 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577
(914) 831-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    How FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Roberto Calderon, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942297825
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roberto Calderon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calderon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calderon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calderon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calderon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calderon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

