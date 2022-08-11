Overview of Dr. Roberto Calderon, MD

Dr. Roberto Calderon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Calderon works at 1st Advantage Dental in West Harrison, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY, New Rochelle, NY and Purchase, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.