Overview of Dr. Roberto Hernando, MD

Dr. Roberto Hernando, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Hernando works at MENTAL HEALTH PARTNERS, INC. in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.