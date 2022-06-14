Dr. Robin Ashinoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashinoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Ashinoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robin Ashinoff, MD is a Dermatologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Ashinoff works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatologic Mohs and Laser Surgery360 Essex St Ste 201, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 903-0523
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ashinoff is amazing! She was highly recommended by my dermatologist for the Mohs procedure. She did a wonderful job removing the cancer. Her office staff cannot be more pleasant and professional. The nurses who work right with Dr. Ashinoff were also amazing!
About Dr. Robin Ashinoff, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811956600
Education & Certifications
- NYU Med Center
- Cornell Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Ashinoff works at
