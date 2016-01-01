See All Dermatologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Robin Himmelstein, MD

Dermatology
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robin Himmelstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Himmelstein works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Garden City in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Garden City
    520 Franklin Ave Ste 114, Garden City, NY 11530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Robin Himmelstein, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932183639
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Dermatology
    Dr. Robin Himmelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Himmelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Himmelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Himmelstein works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Garden City in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Himmelstein’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Himmelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Himmelstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Himmelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Himmelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

