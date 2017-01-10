Dr. Robin Kamal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robin Kamal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robin Kamal, MD
Dr. Robin Kamal, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Kamal's Office Locations
Stanford University Medical Center450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-5256Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Limited time or attention spent on patients, but as he is a professor of hand surgery, his specialty is not bedside manner. But his skillet is incredibly good, he know what he is talking about. I am not recommending him for his bedside manner, but for his skills as a doctor.
About Dr. Robin Kamal, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamal has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamal.
