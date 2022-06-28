Overview of Dr. Rocco Calderone, MD

Dr. Rocco Calderone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Calderone works at The Orthopaedic Spine & Sports Medicine Ctr. in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.