Dr. Rocco Calderone, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (48)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rocco Calderone, MD

Dr. Rocco Calderone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Calderone works at The Orthopaedic Spine & Sports Medicine Ctr. in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Calderone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic and Spine Institute of Southern California Inc.
    2486 N Ponderosa Dr Ste D114, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 484-2783

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture
Joint Pain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture
Joint Pain

Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 28, 2022
    I'm 71 and had lumbar surgery 5/18. Next day I was up sitting in a chair. Went home Sunday and walked up and down townhouse stairs. After talking to hospital staff they all said this seems to be his calling. I would recommend him for any ortho surgery. His staff have always been helpful and quick to respond.
    Cathy J Port Hueneme — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Rocco Calderone, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese, Italian and Spanish
    • 1154316099
    Education & Certifications

    • Rancho Los Amigos/USC
    • Seton Hall U-St Joseph's Hosp|University Pa Health Sys Presby M C
    • Presbyterian Hosp U Pa
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rocco Calderone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calderone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calderone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calderone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calderone works at The Orthopaedic Spine & Sports Medicine Ctr. in Camarillo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Calderone’s profile.

    Dr. Calderone has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calderone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calderone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calderone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

