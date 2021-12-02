Overview of Dr. Rochelle Rosian, MD

Dr. Rochelle Rosian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Rosian works at Solon Family Health Center in Solon, OH with other offices in Vero Beach, FL and Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.