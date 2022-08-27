Dr. Rock Positano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Positano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rock Positano, DPM
Overview of Dr. Rock Positano, DPM
Dr. Rock Positano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine|Yale School of Medicine/Department of Public Health and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Positano works at
Dr. Positano's Office Locations
-
1
Joe DiMaggio Sports Medicine Center519 E 72nd St Ste 203A, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1858Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Positano?
Being a patient of Dr. Positano, I can easily see why he is one of the most respected practitioners of foot and ankle care. After going to a doctor who thought surgery was the only option, I knew I had to find an alternative, and I'm so thankful for Dr. Positano and his great knowledge in non-surgical care. In a matter of days after my first visit with him, and him calmly assuring me that he would help, I was able to walk again with no pain! I know that my story is one of many, and after seeing the many textbooks Dr. Positano has written, it's no wonder he's one of the most sought-after doctors in his field!
About Dr. Rock Positano, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1669552154
Education & Certifications
- Yale School Of Medicine
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine|Yale School of Medicine/Department of Public Health
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Positano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Positano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Positano works at
Dr. Positano speaks Italian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Positano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Positano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Positano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Positano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.