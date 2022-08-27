See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Rock Positano, DPM

Podiatry
2.6 (36)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rock Positano, DPM

Dr. Rock Positano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine|Yale School of Medicine/Department of Public Health and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Positano works at Dr. Rock Positano in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Positano's Office Locations

    Joe DiMaggio Sports Medicine Center
    519 E 72nd St Ste 203A, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1858
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(18)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Rock Positano, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1669552154
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Yale School Of Medicine
Medical Education
  • New York College of Podiatric Medicine|Yale School of Medicine/Department of Public Health
Board Certifications
  • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rock Positano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Positano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Positano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Positano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Positano works at Dr. Rock Positano in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Positano’s profile.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Positano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Positano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Positano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Positano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

