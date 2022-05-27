Dr. Roderick Warren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roderick Warren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roderick Warren, MD
Dr. Roderick Warren, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Ferrell Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Warren works at
Dr. Warren's Office Locations
Deaconess Clinic Gateway Health Ctr4233 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 477-1560
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Ferrell Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate Dr Warren so much. He is paying attention to things my MD doesn’t. Seems to be interested in helping me. Just wish I could see him more often.
About Dr. Roderick Warren, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1093719841
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warren works at
Dr. Warren has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Trigeminal Neuralgia and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.