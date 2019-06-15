Overview of Dr. Rodney Alan, MD

Dr. Rodney Alan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manning, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Health Dillon, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Alan works at CLARENDON HEALTH SYSTEMS in Manning, SC with other offices in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.