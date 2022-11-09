Dr. Coe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodney Coe, MD
Overview of Dr. Rodney Coe, MD
Dr. Rodney Coe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Coe works at
Dr. Coe's Office Locations
Rodney P. Coe, M.D., P.L.L.C.2391 Bell Blvd Ste 204, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions (646) 828-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My mother has been a patient of Dr. Coe's for years and he has managed her macular degeneration with with great care and at 90 she still has her vision. He is an excellent doctor with a great bedside manner and we're so grateful.
About Dr. Rodney Coe, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003972548
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coe has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Coe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.