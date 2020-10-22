Overview of Dr. Rodney Collins, MD

Dr. Rodney Collins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Collins works at American Riviera LLC in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.