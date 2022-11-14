Dr. Rodney Roof, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Roof, DPM
Overview of Dr. Rodney Roof, DPM
Dr. Rodney Roof, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.

Dr. Roof's Office Locations
Group Health - Kenwood8240 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-7000
Urology Group7794 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 246-7000
Anderson Rheumatology Inc7810 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 246-7000
Gha Kenwood Pharmacy8245 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s an excellent doctor, who explains to his patient what their problem is so that it is understandable, he’s sincere about his patients, gives great injections (no pain). I highly recommend Dr. Roof, that is why he has been my DPM, for ten plus years, he stays in contact with his patients one on one, always providing the best of care and different medical equipment that will benefit his patients, appointments are given the same day, emergencies are of high priority. So for the best DPM and surgical doctor call Dr. Roof.
About Dr. Rodney Roof, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roof has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Roof. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roof.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.