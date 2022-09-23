Overview of Dr. R Rushing, MD

Dr. R Rushing, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Rushing works at Compass Oncology - Vancouver in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.