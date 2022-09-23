Dr. R Rushing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rushing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Rushing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. R Rushing, MD
Dr. R Rushing, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Rushing works at
Dr. Rushing's Office Locations
-
1
Compass Oncology210 SE 136TH AVE, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 944-9889
Hospital Affiliations
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rushing?
Always seen on time. Everything runs very smoothly even though office under remodel. Being seen now for maintenance therapy for ovarian cancer. Front desk check in staff very welcoming. Blood draw staff is fantasic. Dr Rusing's Medical Assistant treats you like family-Very smart and caring. Dr Rushing is extremely on top of everything, even when he is busy. Willing to answer questions. Very good at getting you treated as soon as possible.
About Dr. R Rushing, MD
- Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881697555
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky, College Of Medicine
- University Missouri
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rushing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rushing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rushing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rushing works at
Dr. Rushing has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rushing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rushing speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rushing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rushing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rushing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rushing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.