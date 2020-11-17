Overview of Dr. Rodney Teasley, MD

Dr. Rodney Teasley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Federal Way, WA.



Dr. Teasley works at Franciscan Ear, Nose & Throat Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Acute Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.