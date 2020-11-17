Dr. Rodney Teasley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teasley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rodney Teasley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Federal Way, WA.
Gary V Trupp MD Inc Ps34509 9th Ave S # 203A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Very thorough. Staff and nurse were efficient. Comprehensive examination by doctor. He listened very well and isolated several medical issues that I have been dealing with. Came up with a coordinated plan for addressing each and did a good job explaining his rationale and treatment I left my appointment feeling very confident that my decision to see Dr. Teasley was a good one.
- St. Francis Hospital
Dr. Teasley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Teasley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Teasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teasley works at
Dr. Teasley has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Acute Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teasley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teasley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teasley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teasley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teasley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.