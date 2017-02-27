Dr. Guzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodolfo Guzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Guzman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Medical Care PC860 Grand Concourse Apt 1K, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 585-5060
-
2
Alberto Comas Espinal MD PC129 Wadsworth Ave Apt 4, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 781-5889
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
awesome doctor beyond friendly and straight forward with information
About Dr. Rodolfo Guzman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1205867835
