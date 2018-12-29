Dr. Rodolfo Oviedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oviedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rodolfo Oviedo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center Of San Antonio|Ut School Of Med San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Oviedo works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6550 Fannin St Ste 1501, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-5141
-
2
Comprehensive Care Center8520 Broadway St Ste 220, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 441-5141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital Healthplan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Preferred Health Systems
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There was no doubt in my mind that Dr.Oviedo was going to be the one performing my surgery after I spoke to him the very first time. He was not only knowledgeable but sensitive to my concerns and number of questions. He went above and beyond to help me with the high level of anxiety that I had. Not only did he spent so much time explaining everything but he was patient enough to educate my husband and parents as well. We all have the highest resptect of him as a professional and as a human being
About Dr. Rodolfo Oviedo, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Male
- 1376795955
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Health Medical Group, Min Invasive/Bariatric Surgery|Baptist Hospital of Miami
- General Surgery At Houston Methodist Hospital At The Texas Medical Center|Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- University Of Texas Health Science Center Of San Antonio|Ut School Of Med San Antonio
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oviedo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oviedo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oviedo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oviedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oviedo works at
Dr. Oviedo has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oviedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oviedo speaks French and Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Oviedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oviedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oviedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oviedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.