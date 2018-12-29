Overview

Dr. Rodolfo Oviedo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center Of San Antonio|Ut School Of Med San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Methodist Heart Hospital.



Dr. Oviedo works at Houston Methodist Department of Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.