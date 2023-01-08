Overview of Dr. Rodrigo Cayme, MD

Dr. Rodrigo Cayme, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from St. George?s University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway and Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Cayme works at Mid-America Orthopedics - Webb Rd in Wichita, KS with other offices in Derby, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.