Overview
Dr. Rodrigo Duarte Chavez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Uas and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Duarte Chavez works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Hospital801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (484) 233-6996
-
2
St Lukes Hospital701 Ostrum St Ste 103, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (484) 233-6991
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duarte Chavez?
About Dr. Rodrigo Duarte Chavez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1588049282
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hospital - Bethlehem
- Uas
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Duarte Chavez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Duarte Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duarte Chavez works at
Dr. Duarte Chavez speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
Dr. Duarte Chavez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duarte Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duarte Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duarte Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.