Dr. Rodrigo Morales, MD
Dr. Rodrigo Morales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rodrigo Morales, MD
Dr. Rodrigo Morales, MD is a Pulmonologist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY FRANCISCO MARROQUIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.
Office Locations
Dr. Morales' Office Locations
Houston Lung Clinic LLC92 Tommy Stalnaker Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 333-2522
- 2 1707 WATSON BLVD, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 929-8030
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent Peach
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I really feel Dr. Morales, is a very caring and intelligent Dr. His staff are wonderful efficient, kind and really helpful. I have not one yet that isn't.
About Dr. Rodrigo Morales, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780609867
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY FRANCISCO MARROQUIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Additional Information
Dr. Morales has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morales speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.