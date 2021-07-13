Overview of Dr. Roger Diegel, MD

Dr. Roger Diegel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from College Phys/Surg, San Francisco and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and St. Luke Community Hospital.



Dr. Diegel works at Logan Health in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.