Overview

Dr. Roger Duber, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Duber works at Elite Cardiology Group in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.