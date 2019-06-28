Overview

Dr. Roger Eagan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Eagan works at Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Bremerton in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Bremerton, WA and Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.