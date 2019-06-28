Dr. Roger Eagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Eagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roger Eagan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Poulsbo19917 7th Ave NE Ste 210, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Harrison HealthPartners Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Bremerton2512 Wheaton Way Ste A, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Franciscan Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Kitsap Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine1225 Campbell Way Ste 201, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Got him on referral from a very trusted physician I am friends with after my physician moved on to a different practice. He is easy going and thorough, taking the time to explain my condition and not rushed to answer any questions I have. current The staff is p[leasant, easy to work with and I rarely have to wait much at all. Bonus if you're a Cubs fan.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063557981
- Ind Univ
- Ind Univ
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT EDWARDSVILLE
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Eagan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eagan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eagan.
