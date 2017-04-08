Overview

Dr. Roger Murray, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. Murray works at Murray Center in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.