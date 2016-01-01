See All Cardiologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Roger On, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roger On, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. On works at Lakeside Coummunity Healthcare Medical Group in Burbank, CA with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley cardiovascular specialists
    191 S Buena Vista St Ste 400, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 848-0023
  2. 2
    Sherman Oaks Cardiology
    4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 308, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 783-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Roger On, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255334769
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA San Fernando Vly Ho
    Medical Education
    • Tufts U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger On, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. On is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. On has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. On has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. On on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. On. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. On.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. On, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. On appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

