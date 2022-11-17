Dr. Roger Pearse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hematologists
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Roger Pearse, MD
Dr. Roger Pearse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roger Pearse, MD
Dr. Roger Pearse, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Pearse works at
Dr. Pearse's Office Locations
-
1
Myeloma Center425 East 61st Street 8th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Erythropoietin Test
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Advanced Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allogenic Stem Cell Transplant for Hematologic Malignancy
- View other providers who treat Amyloidosis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Autologous Stem Cell Transplant for Hematologic Malignancy
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Blood Product Transfusion
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kaposi's Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Medication Management
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Monoclonal Gammopathy of Uncertain Significance
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Plasma Cell Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plasmapheresis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat POEMS Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Stem Cell Therapy
- View other providers who treat Stem Cell Transplant
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearse?
Excellent explanations. Very detailed. He spent a lot of time with me.
About Dr. Roger Pearse, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1518057785
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center|Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearse accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearse works at
Dr. Pearse has seen patients for Myeloma, Malaise and Fatigue and Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pearse speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.