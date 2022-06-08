See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Roger Pollock, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roger Pollock, MD

Dr. Roger Pollock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Helen Hayes Hospital and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Pollock works at Roger G Pollock, MD in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pollock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roger G Pollock, MD
    1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 202, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 612-9774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Helen Hayes Hospital
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 08, 2022
Spectacular results from surgery with Dr. Pollock. Calmly walks you through options, procedures and expectations. Great credentials. Wonderful staff. Cannot be more satisfied.
Grateful Patient — Jun 08, 2022
Photo: Dr. Roger Pollock, MD
About Dr. Roger Pollock, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023109121
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Residency
  • Ny & Presby Hp-Columbia Campus, Orthopedic Surgery
Medical Education
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Board Certifications
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roger Pollock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pollock works at Roger G Pollock, MD in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Pollock’s profile.

Dr. Pollock has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Clavicle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

