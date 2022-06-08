Dr. Roger Pollock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Pollock, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Pollock, MD
Dr. Roger Pollock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Helen Hayes Hospital and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Pollock's Office Locations
Roger G Pollock, MD1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 202, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 612-9774
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Hayes Hospital
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollock?
Spectacular results from surgery with Dr. Pollock. Calmly walks you through options, procedures and expectations. Great credentials. Wonderful staff. Cannot be more satisfied.
About Dr. Roger Pollock, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1023109121
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Ny & Presby Hp-Columbia Campus, Orthopedic Surgery
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollock has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Clavicle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.
