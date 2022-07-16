Dr. Rohidas Patil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rohidas Patil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rohidas Patil, MD
Dr. Rohidas Patil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Patil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patil's Office Locations
-
1
Rohidas T Patil MD Sc1770 E Lake Shore Dr Ste 209, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 423-6500
-
2
Heritage At Crossing Healthcare320 E CENTRAL AVE, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 877-9117
-
3
Heritage Behavioral Health Center151 N Main St, Decatur, IL 62523 Directions (217) 362-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patil?
Dr. Patel took care of me and my family for years and years very good doctor and Mary Claire Cummings one of his colleagues was wonderful
About Dr. Rohidas Patil, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1871601989
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patil works at
Dr. Patil has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Patil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.