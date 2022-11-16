See All Ophthalmologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Rohit Lakhanpal, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rohit Lakhanpal, MD

Dr. Rohit Lakhanpal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Lakhanpal works at The Retina Care Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Acute Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lakhanpal's Office Locations

    The Retina Care Center
    6115 Falls Rd Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-6533
    Weintraub & Kessler LLC
    200 Washington Heights Med CTR, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 377-7611
    Barenburg Optometric Service Inc
    1003 N Point Blvd Ste 605, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 377-7611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rohit Lakhanpal, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rohit Lakhanpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakhanpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lakhanpal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lakhanpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lakhanpal has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Acute Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakhanpal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhanpal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhanpal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhanpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhanpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

