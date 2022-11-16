Overview of Dr. Rohit Lakhanpal, MD

Dr. Rohit Lakhanpal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Lakhanpal works at The Retina Care Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Acute Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.