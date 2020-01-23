Dr. Roland Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roland Friedman, MD
Dr. Roland Friedman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Novant Health Urology - Kimel Park140 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7738
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Friedman and his nurse were great!!!!. He performed my in office prostate biopsy, although the procedure was not painless, great out come!! No problems or issues at this time, with the procedure. He, and his nurse took the time to fully answer any question or concern I had. Thanks!! Ricky O. Pulliam
About Dr. Roland Friedman, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Med College Va Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.