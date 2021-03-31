Dr. Roland Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roland Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Roland Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Roland Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Donald C. Loos M.d. Inc.2521 G St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-2544
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Roland Rodriguez performed double hernia repair surgery on me on February 17, 2021. I was very pleased with the results of the surgery and follow up care I received from him. I highly recommend Dr. Roland Rodriguez to anyone seeking a general surgeon especially for hernia repair.
About Dr. Roland Rodriguez, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Open and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.