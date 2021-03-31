See All General Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Roland Rodriguez, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (14)
Bakersfield, CA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roland Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Roland Rodriguez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Tang Rodriguez Enriquez Kay in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Open and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1
    Donald C. Loos M.d. Inc.
    2521 G St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 (661) 327-2544

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Open
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Open
Gallstones

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 31, 2021
    George Santana — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roland Rodriguez, MD
    About Dr. Roland Rodriguez, MD

    General Surgery
    32 years of experience
    English
    1952301921
    Education & Certifications

    University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    General Surgery
