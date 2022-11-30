See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Rolando De Leon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (118)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rolando De Leon, MD

Dr. Rolando De Leon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. De Leon works at Miami OB/GYN, LLC in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Leon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami OB/GYN Associates
    3659 S Miami Ave Ste 5005, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 854-2899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Atrophic Vaginitis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 30, 2022
    As always Dr D’Leon took time to answer all my questions. I also found out he will be teaching going forward. I have been Dr D’Leon’s patient for 30 some years and will miss him terribly. GOOD LUCK AND MANY BLESSINGS MY DEAR DR,
    Caridad Diaz — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Rolando De Leon, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831194091
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Blacksburg, Va
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rolando De Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Leon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. De Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Leon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

