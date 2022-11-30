Dr. Rolando De Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rolando De Leon, MD
Overview of Dr. Rolando De Leon, MD
Dr. Rolando De Leon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. De Leon's Office Locations
Miami OB/GYN Associates3659 S Miami Ave Ste 5005, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-2899
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As always Dr D’Leon took time to answer all my questions. I also found out he will be teaching going forward. I have been Dr D’Leon’s patient for 30 some years and will miss him terribly. GOOD LUCK AND MANY BLESSINGS MY DEAR DR,
About Dr. Rolando De Leon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Blacksburg, Va
Dr. De Leon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Leon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Leon speaks Spanish.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. De Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Leon.
