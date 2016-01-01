Though Florida struggles to find a place at the top of the national healthcare rankings, the city of Miami has some of the state’s better facilities. Baptist Health and Broward Health are two of the larger hospital systems in the area. Baptist Hospital of Miami is an 838-bed hospital. Baptist Health also includes the Miami Cancer Institute. Another strong healthcare presence throughout Miami is University of Miami Hospital and its clinics.
Cleveland Clinic Weston ranks #1 in Miami and #5 in Florida according to U.S. News. It is high-performing in 13 procedures, including:
For some of Florida’s best children’s care, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital tops the list in Miami. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is ranked nationally in 5 children’s specialties, including:
Finding an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) will help you manage your women’s healthcare needs. An OB-GYN is trained to deliver babies and specializes in treating and managing disorders involving a woman's reproductive organs.
OB-GYNs are licensed to perform routine women's reproductive checks such as: Pap tests (aka Pap smears), sexually transmitted infection (STI) checks, pelvic exams, ultrasounds; procedures such as IUD insertions; and surgeries such as a hysterectomy or removal of ovarian cysts.
How often should I see an OB-GYN?
It's recommended that women see an OB-GYN once a year for routine checkups. If you're pregnant or have an underlying health condition, you may need to see an OB-GYN more frequently.
What procedures do OB-GYNs perform?
OB-GYNs can perform or order the following procedures and surgeries:
What conditions do OB-GYNs treat?
OB-GYNs treat the following conditions:
An OB-GYN can also provide prenatal care and help you manage your health during pregnancy.
What should I ask an OB-GYN?
Top questions to ask an OB-GYN during your appointment that you may not have thought of:
OB-GYNs are trained to discuss sensitive subjects, so you shouldn't hesitate to ask questions about your sexual health.