Dr. Liberman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman Liberman, MD
Overview
Dr. Roman Liberman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Liberman works at
Locations
Evergreen Ear Nose and Throat975 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-8600
Advanced Pulmonary Diagnostics297 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-1377
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit, Dr. Lieberman made me feel very comfortable & genuinely concerned about my care.
About Dr. Roman Liberman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liberman has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Bronchitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Liberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.