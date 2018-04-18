Overview of Dr. Romany Gawargious Hana, MD

Dr. Romany Gawargious Hana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Gawargious Hana works at Hope Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes, Maternal Anemia and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.