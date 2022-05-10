See All Ophthalmologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Ron Gallemore, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (33)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ron Gallemore, MD

Dr. Ron Gallemore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Gallemore works at Retina Macula Institute in Torrance, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gallemore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Macula Institute-Torrance
    4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 220, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 944-9393
  2. 2
    Retina Macula Institute
    1414 S Grand Ave Ste 105, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 749-5555
  3. 3
    Downtown LA
    1513 S Grand Ave Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 464-9393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Access Care
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Ron Gallemore, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912968496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ron Gallemore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallemore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallemore has seen patients for Glaucoma, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallemore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gallemore speaks Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Tagalog.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallemore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallemore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

