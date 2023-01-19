Dr. Ronak Gor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronak Gor, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronak Gor, DO
Dr. Ronak Gor, DO is an Urology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Gor works at
Dr. Gor's Office Locations
-
1
Cooper Surgical Asscociates3 Cooper Plz Rm 411, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gor?
Dr. Gor is the best is you need a Urologist he can’t be beat. I had major kidney stone issues. Dr. Gor was caring compassionate treated me like a person. Dr. Gor explained everything he would do to help me. It has been 3 years and I am great. I follow up yearly.
About Dr. Ronak Gor, DO
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1558657924
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gor works at
Dr. Gor has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.