Overview of Dr. Ronak Gor, DO

Dr. Ronak Gor, DO is an Urology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Gor works at Cooper Vascular Surgery in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.