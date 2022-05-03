Overview

Dr. Ronald Baker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Baker works at EL PASO PRIMARY HEALTHCARE PHYS, in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.