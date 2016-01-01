Overview of Dr. Ronald Cohen, DO

Dr. Ronald Cohen, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.