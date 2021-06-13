See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Ronald Kanter, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (12)
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ronald Kanter, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Kanter works at Mch Nicklaus Outpatient Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mch Nicklaus Outpatient Center
    11310 Legacy Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-8301
    Nicklaus Children's Hospital
    3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-8301
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neonatal Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 13, 2021
    We have been seeing Dr. Kanter for the last three years since our daughter has been diagnosed with a high burden of PVCs. We find Dr. Kanter to be very thorough, extremely well-versed, and genuinely cares about his young patients. We would recommend Dr. Kanter to any parent whose child is in need to be seen by an Electrophysiology specialist or just for a second opinion on a treatment plan.
    — Jun 13, 2021
    About Dr. Ronald Kanter, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972683043
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatrics
