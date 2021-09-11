Overview

Dr. Ronald Lau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Lau works at PETER Y LEE MD LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.