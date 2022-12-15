Overview of Dr. Ronald Lee, MD

Dr. Ronald Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at UroPartners in Mount Prospect, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.