Dr. Ronald Pierskalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Pierskalla, MD
Dr. Ronald Pierskalla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Pierskalla works at
Dr. Pierskalla's Office Locations
Alliance Health50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 300, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 726-5566
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pierskalla is the epitome of the perfect doctor. We have been his patients for approximately 25 years!! He never fails! He is punctual, experienced, knowledgeable, kind, and empathetic to your needs and problems. We have recommended him to our family, and have approximately 12-15 family members who are also his patients and have been for many years! I would like to also add that I am a Retired Registered Nurse and have had a life time of experience with countless doctors! He remains Number 1 without exception!
About Dr. Ronald Pierskalla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierskalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierskalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierskalla works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierskalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierskalla.
