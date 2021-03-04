See All Podiatrists in Abington, PA
Dr. Ronald Renzi, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Abington, PA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Renzi, DPM

Dr. Ronald Renzi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Renzi works at Save Your Soles Podiatry in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Renzi's Office Locations

    Save Your Soles Podiatry
    2002 Woodland Rd, Abington, PA 19001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MultiPlan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Mar 04, 2021
    Very thorough. Ordered X-Rays Outlined a treatment plan and his office staff set up my next appointment.
    — Mar 04, 2021
    About Dr. Ronald Renzi, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, German and Italian
    • Male
    • 1316947625
    Education & Certifications

    • Kensington Hospital
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Renzi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Renzi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Renzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Renzi works at Save Your Soles Podiatry in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Renzi’s profile.

    Dr. Renzi has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Renzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Renzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Renzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

