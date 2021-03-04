Dr. Ronald Renzi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Renzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Renzi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Save Your Soles Podiatry2002 Woodland Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very thorough. Ordered X-Rays Outlined a treatment plan and his office staff set up my next appointment.
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, German and Italian
- Male
- 1316947625
- Kensington Hospital
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Renzi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renzi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Renzi has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Renzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Renzi speaks German and Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Renzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renzi.
