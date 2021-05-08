See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Ronald Royce, DO

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
4.4 (48)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ronald Royce, DO

Dr. Ronald Royce, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Royce works at Saint Francis Medical Ctr NICU in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Royce's Office Locations

    St. Francis Medical Center
    6001 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 571-3256
    Centura Orthopedics Audubon
    3010 N Circle Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 473-3332
    Front Range Orthopedics
    4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 473-3332
    Broadmoor Office
    1263 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 210A, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 776-7846
    Centura Health - Penrose St. Francis Health
    2222 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 473-3332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 08, 2021
    I started seeing Dr Royce for my knee a year ago. He has explained everything to me without rushing & answered all questions thoroughly. He has given me painless injections that tremendously ease my pain. Great manner & conversation. Would 100% recommend Dr Royce.
    J Grice — May 08, 2021
    About Dr. Ronald Royce, DO

    Specialties
    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831169374
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ao/Asif Trauma Fellowship|Brigham And Womans Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Royce, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Royce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Royce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Royce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Royce works at Saint Francis Medical Ctr NICU in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Royce’s profile.

    Dr. Royce has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Royce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Royce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Royce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Royce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Royce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

