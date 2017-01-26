Dr. Ronald Suh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Suh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ronald Suh, MD
Dr. Ronald Suh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Suh works at
Dr. Suh's Office Locations
-
1
Urology of Indiana100 Hospital Ln, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
-
2
Urology Of Indiana120 Avon Market Pl Ste 247, Avon, IN 46123 Directions
-
3
Urology of Indiana LLC8040 Clearvista Pkwy, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suh?
He has performed bladder surgery on my husband. He is a very thorough doctor. He has personally contacted my husband at home after the surgery. Appreciate the great bedside manner. Would highly recommend him to anyone who is having bladder issues!
About Dr. Ronald Suh, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164436523
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Iu Health West Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Suh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suh works at
Dr. Suh has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Peyronie's Disease and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.